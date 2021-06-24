the word 'face' in search bar in App Gallery?

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong announces the completion of the second phase of its Hotel transformation, with the opening of its innovative new bar ARGO and lobby café Gallery on July 15, 2021. Joining the Hotel’s collection of Michelin-starred dining destinations, the two new restaurant and beverage outlets further strengthen the Hotel’s position as a dining and fine drinking mecca. Breaking new ground with a thoughtful bar program, collaborations and innovative cocktails, the neo-classically designed ARGO has been created as a vessel for innovation, and is poised to become a Hong Kong staple among spirits aficionados. Meanwhile, Gallery hosts a cosy living room space that boasts chic dining during the day. Designed by AB Concept, the new venues are key additions to the lobby transformation that provide guests with an all-new arrival experience.