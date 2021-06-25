Best Wild Game Meats for Summertime Grilling and Cookouts

Fire up the grill, because Beyond Meat and DoorDash have partnered to fulfill all of your backyard BBQ needs. DoorDash and Beyond Meat have teamed up to offer limited-edition July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential, plant-based burgers. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new DoorDash and Beyond Meat have teamed up to offer limited-edition July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential, plant-based burgers. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new type of convenience store owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash. Get your grilling essentials without making that last-minute trip to the grocery store.