Jay-Z and Artist Derrick Adams Unveil NFT to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut

By Jem Aswad
Laredo Morning Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jay-Z’s iconic debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” the rapper has commissioned multi-disciplinary artist Derrick Adams to create a one-of-one animated digital artwork that recontextualizes the album’s cover, which will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s as an NFT in a special single-lot auction. The collaboration marks the first NFT either has created and offered for sale.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Damon Dash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Online Auction#Reasonable Doubt#Nft#Sotheby#Variety In Lawsuit#Jay Z Nft Auction#Roc A Fella Dispute#Variety S Newsletter
