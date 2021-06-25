Michigan’s 2021 Summer Events Guide, Festivals, Events

Wow, thinking back a little over a year ago all those concerts, festivals and fairs being canceled was truly hard to swallow. What a difference a year makes. The lineup of concerts now is amazing and frankly, it will hard to squeeze all we want to see in our calendar. That is a good problem to have though, with all we have been through with the pandemic. So let's get out and enjoy ourselves because Michigan has so much to offer this summer, and there is a good event next weekend to check out in Ann Arbor.