TV Series

Wait, Is Jensen Ackles Really Reviving ‘Supernatural’?!

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 17 days ago
Supernatural fans can rejoice as Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel, gear up to revive The CW series. As we’ve previously reported, the 43-year-old was never happy with the way the show ended. So, no one was too surprised to learn he went through the necessary hoops to revive the series.

TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles have a run-in over the announcement of the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters

A few days ago we informed you that Supernatural will have a prequel. The project continues, however it seems that one of the Winchester brothers will not be involved. Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles announced that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, will co-executive produce a prequel series called “The Winchesters” starring Sam’s parents and Dean Winchester. While Ackles will reprise his role as Dean to narrate the series, his co-star Jared Padalecki apparently won’t be involvedPadelecki shared on social media that he found out about the series’ prequel on Twitter, at the same time as the public.
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Jensen Ackles Teases “Supernatural” Prequel, After Making Amends With Co-star Jared Padalecki

WASHINGTON — Hollywood star Jensen Ackles, after making amends with costar Jared Padalecki, teases his new “Supernatural” prequel, titled “The Winchesters.”. The star announced this sister show earlier this week. The prequel is set to follow John and Mary starting in 1972 (11 years before Mary’s death), and Ackles’ character, Dean, narrating his parents’ origin story. Of course, the original show also gave quite a few details about the Winchester family history.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Spinoff Is Retconning A Big Part Of The Winchesters’ History

It’s something of an understatement to say that the reception to Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters has been decidedly mixed. Beyond the dubious validity of the story even being told, it also requires a significant retcon to even exist. At the very beginning of the series John knew nothing...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

The last time we checked in on the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, and Karen Fukuhara were sending viewers love via an Instagram post showing them actually able to get together to enjoy some real, honest-to-goodness, vaccinated, face-to-face socializing. Since then, we've had a slew of casting news (more on that in a minute) and showrunner & EP Erick Kripke offering some interesting teases about the third season. But now we're back to see how the fam's doing, and thanks to Alonso we're getting a look at how they were able to celebrate Moriarty's birthday proper (with Jesse T. Usher and Tomer Kappon joining the festivities this time). But as much as the night was all about Moriarty, it appears it was Ackles who caught Alonso's attention- or at least his "vocal stylings" did.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Boys: All The New Season 3 Cast Members, Including Jensen Ackles

When Amazon Prime’s superhero drama The Boys returns for a highly anticipated Season 3, the titular misfits will have a handful of new Supes to worry about on top of Homelander and the other power-hungry members of The Seven. Jensen Ackles and his newfound beard will lead the crew of newcomers, who include some original characters not found in the satirical comic series by Garth Ennis. Executive producer Seth Rogan revealed last year that The Boys was granted a third season even before the Season 2 premiere, and since the series doubled down on the antics for its second season, I'm expecting an even more fantastically filthy Season 3.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

How Many Seasons Of Supernatural Are There?

The tale of Sam and Dean Winchester and their hunt of supernatural beings began in 2005 when the show Supernatural first aired on the WB. Even after the WB changed into the CW, Supernatural continued its reign as one of the most beloved shows on the network with its mix of fantasy, mystery, and, of course, horror elements.
TV SeriesPosted by
B98.5

‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series In Development

A Supernatural prequel series is currently in the works at The CW. The show hails from Jensen Ackles, who played older brother Dean in the original series, as well as his wife Danneel Ackles. According to Deadline, the project will focus on the Winchester parents, and will be titled The Winchesters. Jensen Ackles will also reprise his role of Dean, acting as the narrator of the series.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The scandal between Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki continues

The protagonists of Supernatural led a scandal due to the new spin-off of the series, of which Jensen Ackles is a part but Jared Padalecki is not. Sometimes social networks serve as an intimate diary to air personal problems. This is how Jared Padalecki showed his pain and anger at the new Supernatural project of which Jensen Ackles is a part, but not him. This scandal caught the attention of all fans, because the dear brothers exchanged some words through Twitter.

