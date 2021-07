[MORE: Your Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun in New Jersey]. For a small state, New Jersey has had a big impact on roller coaster history. Many records have been broken here, perhaps most famously with the opening of Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in 2005. As the tallest coaster in the world, Kingda Ka practically scrapes the sky at 456 feet. It was the fastest coaster in the world when it opened, too; now it must settle for fastest coaster in North America.