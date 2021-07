It was a wild day in the world of UK Athletics and the state of Kentucky as a whole, and the KSR crew is here to break it all down. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Shannon the Dude and Drew Franklin are live from 10 a.m. to noon this morning to discuss Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order regarding NIL, the response from the program’s coaches and leaders and what it all means moving forward, among other news updates.