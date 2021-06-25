Cancel
Sports

Maxfield Is 4-5 ML Favorite For Stephen Foster Stakes This Saturday

thepressboxlts.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Maxfield / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Racing’s stars are set to converge Saturday on Stephen Foster Day at Churchill Downs where one of the nation’s top older horses Maxfield will headline the $600,000 Stephen Foster (Grade II) and St. George Stable’s multiple Grade I winner Letruska tops the $300,000 Fleur de Lis (GII). Both horses were made the 4-5 morning line favorites in their respective races by veteran odds maker Mike Battaglia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
