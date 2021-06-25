Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

2023 QB Chris Parson “vibed instantly” with Kentucky

By Adam Luckett
kentuckysportsradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky is on the prowl for their quarterback of the future and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood product Chris Parson turned heads at a Kentucky football camp on Wednesday. The six-foot quarterback looked to be the best player participating and made some big-time throws while working out for offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Afterward, Parson spent some time at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility going through with an unofficial visit that led to some face-to-face time with head coach Mark Stoops.

kentuckysportsradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Florida State#American Football#Ksr#Tcu#Virginia Tech#Seminoles#Zblostein247#The Crimson Tide#Gameday#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy