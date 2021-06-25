2023 QB Chris Parson “vibed instantly” with Kentucky

Kentucky is on the prowl for their quarterback of the future and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood product Chris Parson turned heads at a Kentucky football camp on Wednesday. The six-foot quarterback looked to be the best player participating and made some big-time throws while working out for offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Afterward, Parson spent some time at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility going through with an unofficial visit that led to some face-to-face time with head coach Mark Stoops.