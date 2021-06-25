Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Rocky Romero Explains The Origin Of His Eyepatch

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rocky Romero wears many hats in wrestling, whether he's a wrestler, a manager, or working behind the scenes. But he only wears one eyepatch. Rocky sports his trademark eyepatch to the ring before taking it off to wrestle. Speaking on Talk N Shop, Romero explained the idea for the eyepatch.

www.fightful.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slick Rick
Person
Rocky Romero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyepatch#Combat#Talk N Shop#Njpw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Fan Who Jumped Chris Jericho Name Revealed

The AEW fan who jumped Chris Jericho and MJF has been identified on Twitter as ‘Fat Bastard.’ He tweeted Jim Cornette, “@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast, how did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be fucking playtime forever?”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Corey Graves Believes Roman Reigns Is Close To Surpassing Brock Lesnar

Karrion Kross has been dominating NXT since the moment he stepped foot on the Black and Gold brand last year, so much so that comparisons to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have starting to fester. On a recent episode of WWE After the Bell, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph compared the...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Mick Foley explains his farewell to WCW

Mick Foley is certainly one of the most loved athletes of all time, also considering the love that he himself has always put in every match, where he sometimes risked his life in extremely dangerous and bloody scenarios. His goodness, his passion and his sympathy have therefore made him one of the darlings of the public, but for years he has not been able to clarify the reasons for his farewell to WCW.
WWEf4wonline.com

Josh Alexander vs. Rocky Romero set for NJPW Strong

Impact Wrestling's X Division Champion Josh Alexander returns to NJPW Strong on this week's episode. Alexander will take on Rocky Romero in the main event of Friday's Road to Tag Team Turbulence edition of Strong. Alexander defeated Alex Coughlin in his prior Strong outing. Romero is coming off a loss to Clark Connors on Strong.
WWEhotnewhiphop.com

The Rock Explains One Of His Biggest WWE Regrets

Dwayne The Rock Johnson's place in WWE history has been cemented as he is easily one of the biggest stars to ever come out of the company. Now, Johnson is the owner of the XFL, an international movie star, and a potential Presidential Candidate in 2024. With all of this in mind, there is no doubt that Johnson has lived a full life that still has a lot of mileage left.
WWE411mania.com

Ariya Daivari Discusses Reaction To His WWE Release, Teaming With Tony Nese On 205 Live

In a recent interview with Wrestlezone, Ariya Daivari discussed his WWE release, teaming with Tony Nese on 205 Live, and much more. Here are some highlights:. Ariya Daivari on his reaction to his WWE release: “It’s been cool. Everyone’s been super supportive. So many friends and people who have reached out that I didn’t think were gonna reach out and stuff like that, so it’s cool man. I’m excited for the next chapter and see what’s next. So funny enough my girlfriend said, ‘I never thought that if this day ever came that when you told me what happened that you’d sound so cool and chill about it and whatever,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, there is this internal pressure I think all wrestlers put on themselves,’ in any company, not just WWE. We put a lot of internal pressure on ourselves, whether it’s dieting super hard, never missing workouts, making sure you have the best matches possible in wrestling. We have a saying, ‘you’re only as good as your last match,’ so if your last match you didn’t feel like you did a good job, your next one really really matters to you. Deep down so there’s this internal pressure that you put on yourself that for the time being, gets to go away cause don’t get me wrong, once my 90 days is up and I’m back to work all that pressure comes back, you know, but for the next 90 days I kind of get to chill, so it was a little bit of relief.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

MLW Battle Riot III To Air For Free On beIN Sports On 7/24

MLW will air Battle Riot III absolutely free on their original home of beIN Sports. The only caveat is fans have to wait two weeks. Major League Wrestling is set to begin a new era for the promotion and a new season of content with Battle Riot III. The show will air live from the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
WWEPWMania

Matt Martel & Chase Parker Talk WWE NXT Releases, New Youtube Channel, & More

Former WWE NXT sstars Ever-Rise (Matt Martel & Chase Parker) recently spoke with WhatCulture and said they were surprised to be released back on June 25th. Martel and Parker had just inked new WWE contracts a few weeks before they were released. Martel confirmed their surprise and said they felt like they had their whole careers ahead of them in WWE.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstars Debut On SmackDown With New Names

WWE NXT Superstars Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart made their official main roster debuts during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. WWE billed the two debuting Superstars as Shotzi and Nox. SmackDown saw Nox and Shotzi challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to a non-title match. After...
WWE411mania.com

ROH Best In the World Results: New Champions Crowned, More

ROH Best in the World took place on Sunday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV and ROH Honor Club, below:. * Matt Taven demands a match with Vincent, which is agreed to as a steel cage match at Glory By Honor with Taven’s World Title shot on the line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy