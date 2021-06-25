Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears Posts On Instagram For The First Time Since Her Court Appearance

By Christina Marfice
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Britney Spears reiterated to fans that her life is not “perfect” or a “fairy tale”. On Wednesday, Britney spears appeared before a Los Angeles probate judge and gave a rare and explosive public statement, detailing the abuse she’s suffered under her 13-year conservatorship and officially asking the arrangement to end. Since then, she’s been the subject of a whirlwind of media coverage. Now, for the first time since appearing in court, she’s addressed her fans — on her Instagram, where many have spent years dissecting her photos and videos and wondering if she’s actually OK.

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

