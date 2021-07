Some of us are better at keeping our contacts list neat and tidy than others (yes, I do still have the numbers of all those old high school friends I haven't seen in years). Clearing outdated entries is an excellent habit to develop, but no one wants to delete vital information accidentally. That's why Google added a trash folder to Contacts on the web last year, a helpful tool only held back by its missing mobile support. At least, it was missing, as it seems the Contacts app has picked up the feature relatively recently.