KSR Shop: Summer Flash Sale!

Though it seems like Memorial Day was just yesterday, the Fourth of July is just around the corner. We couldn't be more excited to bring out our sparklers and celebrate America. Maybe that means spending a beautiful day outdoors enjoying the summer picnic recipes we've waited all year for, taking a drive while listening to classic 4th of July songs, or kicking back for a mini-festival of the best patriotic movies of all time. While you make your plans for the holiday, you can get a jump on the fun in a different way: by taking advantage of all the Fourth of July sales that have become an unofficial yearly tradition. Retailers are celebrating America's birthday with deep discounts and sales on furniture, mattresses, camping gear, and everything you need for much-needed fun in the sun. Here's a look at what retailers are offering.