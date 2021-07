It turns out, Luke Fenhaus’ appearance vs. a who’s who of racing legends was more than a side show: In fact, the 17-year-old put on a great show and nearly won the event!. In fact, Fenhaus led more laps than anybody in the nationally televised SRX 150-lap final at Slinger Speedway in Slinger, Wisconsin. He held off repeated challenges by Tony Stewart — running side-by-side with the Hall of Fame NASCAR legend for dozens of laps and regaining the lead at times using both the low and high lanes on the tight quarter-mile track. Late in the race, Fenhaus’ challenge came from Indycar legend Marco Andretti of the famous Andretti family.