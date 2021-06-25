Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

World Wide Web source code is latest NFT for sale

By TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXkrw_0af5yGuk00
Tim Berners-Lee's code for the World World Web is being sold as an NFT by Sotheby's /AFP

Tim Berners-Lee's source code for the World Wide Web is the latest non-fungible token (NFT) to go up for sale.

Sotheby's in New York is selling the program that paved the way for the internet we know today more than 30 years after its creation.

The sale started June 23 and ends on Wednesday. Bidding had reached $2.8 million on Friday.

The lot includes an animated version of Berners-Lee's nearly 10,000 lines of code and a letter from the British-born computer scientist himself.

"Ten years ago, we wouldn't have been able to do this," said Cassandra Hatton, vice-president at Sotheby's, referring to the recent boom in NFTs.

Hatton said this work is unique because of its importance for the creation of the World Wide Web.

"That changed every aspect of your life," Hatton said. "We don't even fully comprehend the impact that it has on our lives, and the impact that we will continue to have on our lives."

An NFT is a digital object such as a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo or video with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrency. It cannot be forged or otherwise manipulated.

NFTs currently generate several hundred million dollars in transactions every month.

NFT exchanges take place in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin on specialist sites but traditional auction houses are seeking to capitalize on the phenomenon.

The most expensive NFT ever was sold by Christie's in March for $69.3 million.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Berners Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Source Code#Nft#The World World Web#Sotheby#The World Wide Web#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animation
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Internet
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

5 Solved Python Project for Python Developers

The best way to learn a programming language is to implement the language features in some projects. They not only help to improve the understanding of the language but also give a boost to your resume. These projects also help you to understand some basic software engineering principles like design,...
BusinessNeowin

Samsung SDS releases blockchain-based "Paperless" service for its clients

Samsung SDS has announced the launch of its new service, Paperless, which uses blockchain technology to solve falsification issues and document forgery. The latest utility in Samsung's cloud-based Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) business safely administers a wide range of documents that are susceptible to falsification and forgery like certificates, consent forms, and contracts, with the help of blockchain technology.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to access Blockchain Domains in a Browser

Are you not able to access blockchain domains with .crypto, .blockchain, .wallet, etc. as their extensions on your browser? We have a solution for you to be able to access them easily. In this guide, we show you how you can access blockchain domains on various browsers. We are living...
Internetlaptopmag.com

Your browser workflow is a mess — how to organize web apps into a unified hub

It’s hard not to think of the browser as an OS of its own. The hints are all there. On launch, the browser enters a desktop-esque new tab page with shortcuts to your most frequented sites. It has its own laundry list of settings you can customize, multitasking tricks, a third-party add-on marketplace, and more. All the trappings of a full-blown operating system.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

Become Expert in Web Development and MySQL With This Course

Web design and development has been one of the most in-demand coding jobs. The Bureau of labor statistics anticipates that web developer jobs will grow by approx 15% over the next decade. Knowing how to code is becoming an important part of the skill set of jobs across sectors, including marketing professionals, IT staff, product developers, and more.
Marketsnewmilfordspectrum.com

Sold for $ 5.4 million! They buy the original code from the World Wide Web

The British scientist Berners-Lee obtained 5.43 million dollars thanks to the auction of this package, called " This Changed Everything" ( 'This changed everything' , translated in Spanish), which started from 1000 dollars. But, the buyer has preferred to keep his identity hidden when acquiring the non-fungible token. “This NFT...
Gamblingthestylus.org

Largest On The Web Casino In The World

You could come across table games and slots you won’t find in any US land-based casino where you live. Golden Nugget on the internet casino, for instance, provides both single hand and multi hand versions of blackjack, as nicely as Let It Ride, French Roulette, and 3 Wheel Roulette. Games like Roulette Master let you customize the playing field whilst you try and win genuine income 카지노사이트쿠폰. We know New Jersey on the web casinos give much more on-line gambling alternatives than any other state. Close to two dozen sportsbooks and NJ casinos have been in operation from the beginning of 2020. Also, they deliver a wide variety of betting choices from on the web slots to table games.
Stocksinvesting.com

World Wide Web NFT Sells For $5.4 Million At Sotheby’s

Tim Berners-Lee’s tokenized source code for the World Wide Web has sold for $5.4 million, according to Sotheby’s official website. A digital NFT version of Tim Berners-Lee's source code for the World Wide Web has sold for $5.4 million. Berners-Lee created the token on Ethereum earlier this month. Sotheby's handled...
InternetWired

What Tim Berners-Lee’s $5M NFT Sale Means for Web History

Sir Tim Berners-Lee famously gave the source code to the World Wide Web away for free. But now he has raised over $5.4 million by auctioning off an autographed copy as a non-fungible token, or NFT, in a sale through Sotheby’s. Berners-Lee’s NFT joins eclectic company, including Jack Dorsey’s first...
TechnologyBoston Globe

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee gets $5.4 million for an NFT of his code

The inventor of the World Wide Web raised more than $5.4 million for charity by selling his software code as a digital work of art. Tim Berners-Lee sold a computer file containing that original programming code plus a unique encryption signature as a form of collectible known as a nonfungible token, or NFT. The token sold for $5,434,500 in an auction conducted online by Sotheby’s on Wednesday. Proceeds will benefit initiatives supported by Berners-Lee and his wife, the auction house has said.
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

NFT auction at Sotheby’s: $ 5.4 million for WWW source code

The US auction house Sotheby’s has auctioned an NFT on a data package with the source code of the World Wide Web for 5.4 million dollars (a good 4.5 million euros). Sotheby’s announced on Wednesday. However, it was initially unclear who bought the first digital artifact ever offered by Sotheby’s.
EconomyBBC

Coding error spotted in Tim Berners-Lee NFT sale

A coding error has been spotted in a video displaying the original source code for the world wide web, used to advertise a $5.4m (£3.9m) auction sale. Creator Sir Tim Berners-Lee sold a non-fungible token - a certificate of ownership of a digital asset, of the code - through Sotheby's, on Wednesday.
Internetluxurylaunches.com

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web has netted a cool $5.4 million by selling the original code of the web as an NFT

The newest NFT (non-fungible token) to break the internet is quite literally the original code written for the World Wide Web, basically the internet as we use it today. The NFT representing the source code to the web sold for a whopping $5.4 million in a Sotheby’s online auction. The digital asset sold in the auction was designed by British computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee – the same guy who invented the web 32 years ago. While working at CERN, the European particle physics laboratory in Geneva, Berners-Lee drew up a proposal for creating a global hypertext document system that would use the Internet and connect all the computers in the lab to communicate with one another. That how the World Wide Web originated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy