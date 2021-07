Merkle has acquired LiveArea from the PFSweb, a global services company. The deal is valued at $250 million is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. “With LiveArea we get a very talented team that fits well culturally, ” said Craig Dempster, Merkle CEO. “It also gives us a scaled commerce capability in the United States, which is our largest market, to provide commerce technology, strategy and managed services.”