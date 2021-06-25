Jay-Z and Artist Derrick Adams Unveil NFT to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jay-Z’s iconic debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” the rapper has commissioned multi-disciplinary artist Derrick Adams to create a one-of-one animated digital artwork that recontextualizes the album’s cover, which will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s as an NFT in a special single-lot auction. The collaboration marks the first NFT either has created and offered for sale.www.seattlepi.com