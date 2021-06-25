Jay-Z and Artist Derrick Adams Unveil NFT to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut

Today, June 25, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most highly revered Hip-Hop albums of all time — Reasonable Doubt. Arriving long before Jay-Z minted his status as one of the most popular rappers of all time, Hov's classic debut album debuted at #26 on the Billboard 200 and was greeted with critical acclaim, but commercially, it paled in comparison to the success of the chart-topping albums that Hov is known to brag about. To this day, it's almost unbelievable that the album has only been certified platinum after 25 years.