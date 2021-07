When you think of Burger King what comes to mind? Is it the Whopper? What about their Bacon King Sandwich? Well if that second sandwich comes to mind, we have news for you!. While we often think of a classic Whopper or even a Whopper Junior when it comes to our Burger King ordering, there are plenty of other sandwiches on the menu. And one of those items is the Bacon King Sandwich, which features two, quarter pound beef patties, American cheese, and thick cut smoked bacon. But what if that seems like a bit too much meat?