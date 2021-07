If you bought a Realme X7 Pro 5G when it launched in February this year, you’re going to be quite upset that it is already being superseded. On the other hand, if you waited before making your purchase decision, you might be delighted. The new Realme X7 Max 5G offers better specifications than its sibling, but what’s most surprising is its considerably lower official starting price. Realme is clearly worried about competition, which is suddenly hot in the sub-Rs. 30,000 space thanks to several recent and upcoming launches. This rapid pace of launches certainly keeps things interesting, and we’re going to find out whether the company’s latest premium model can keep up.