Cooler with Scattered Storm Chance

Areawide rainfall occurred over the weekend, although the amounts varied greatly. All areas saw at least a quarter-inch, with many spots northwest of Lima exceeding 1". Our Monday is starting off mainly cloudy with areas of fog. Expect more clouds than sun today with scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Not everybody will receive the rain, but heavy downpours and brief gusty winds are possible where the storms occur. A brief severe storm with gusty winds cannot be ruled out, but most (if not all) of the activity will be sub-severe. NOTE: Several harmless funnel clouds were spotted just west across Indiana on Sunday. It is possible to spot a funnel cloud from one or two of the showers today. However, these would be highly unlikely to reach the ground.