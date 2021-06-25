Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The price of a new Iran deal may be more trouble in the Middle East

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40D4rt_0af5x6Cw00
© Getty Images

At his first news conference since his election as Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, its outgoing chief justice, made it clear that under no circumstances would he agree to any arrangement that might curtail either Iran’s ballistic missile program or its international activities. That means that whatever the outcome of current indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran for a renewed, or slightly modified, version of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, it in no way can affect Iranian support for rogue regimes such as Syria and Venezuela, or terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

In fact, it is arguable that should Iran conclude a nuclear agreement with the United States and the other signatories of the previous agreement — Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany — it actually may be in a stronger position to pursue both its missile program and its international objectives.

It is widely anticipated that the United States will lift many of the sanctions that the Trump administration imposed on Iran. Not all will be lifted, however, despite Raisi’s firm demand that Washington do so. Congress approved numerous sanctions that, apart from certain waivers, cannot be lifted without additional legislative action. Other sanctions, though imposed by executive order, might not be lifted either, in the likely event that Raisi holds firm to his refusal to negotiate a follow-on agreement.

Nevertheless, once a new JCPOA is reached, money will begin to flow into Tehran’s coffers, not only because of increased trade revenues, especially from petroleum products, but also as a result of the unfreezing of at least some Iranian assets. These assets currently total more than $35 billion in accounts in six countries in addition to the United States, apart from additional frozen Iranian real estate holdings.

China is the largest holder of monetary assets, amounting to around $20 billion. Since Beijing recently completed a 25-year, $400 billion deal with Tehran that includes investment in Iranian transportation and manufacturing infrastructure and its energy sector, it is likely that China will unfreeze at least some portion of that $20 billion in the event of a new agreement. Luxembourg, which is not a party to the nuclear deal, might release its $1.5 billion in assets under pressure from France and Germany if there’s a new agreement. And former South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced in April that his country would unfreeze the $7 billion in Iranian assets that it holds.

In theory, the influx of these funds would redound to the betterment of Iran’s economy and thereby improve the lives of its citizens. In practice, however, a primary beneficiary of any incoming monies is likely to be Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and, in particular, its subsidiary unit, the Quds Force. The IRGC reports to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, via the Supreme National Security Council. It controls at least a third of Iran’s economy and has major holdings in the country’s construction, automobile, electronics and energy sectors. A significant portion of any revenue increases in these sectors, therefore, will flow to the IRGC’s coffers.

In addition, the IRGC receives an annual budgetary allocation that totals at least $6 billion. Because of its near autonomy, there is virtually no visibility into the IRGC’s allocation of its funds, much less accountability for them.

An increase in the IRGC’s revenues no doubt will enable it to continue to fund Quds Force activities in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and elsewhere. The cost of its operations probably amounts to less than $3.5 billion annually. Iran’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime probably does not exceed $2 billion, and appears to have been cut back since former President Trump launched his “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran. Support for Hezbollah has been estimated to range from $750 million to $1 billion; for various Palestinian groups, $100 million; for Yemen’s Houthis, $25 million; and up to $200 million for Iraq’s Shia militias. The completion of a new JCPOA will enable the IRGC to restore, if not increase, any prior reduction in its funding for Quds Force operations.

The Biden administration is determined to lower the United States’s profile in the Middle East. But as former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis once noted, “The enemy gets a vote.” With the IRGC and its Quds Force likely to be bolstered by both new funding and the support of a hard-line president, Iran certainly will cast that vote in a manner that could well force the administration to reconsider just how low America’s profile really can go.

Dov S. Zakheim is a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and vice chairman of the board for the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He was under secretary of Defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer for the Department of Defense from 2001 to 2004 and a deputy under secretary of Defense from 1985 to 1987.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mattis
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Deal#The Middle East#Iran Nuclear Deal#Economy#Iranian#Hamas#Hezbollah#Congress#Jcpoa#South Korean#Irgc#The Quds Force#Syrian#Palestinian#Shia#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
News Break
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSTelegraph

Donald Rumsfeld was right about the Middle East

Donald Rumsfeld’s passing comes at a potentially perilous moment for the United States and its allies. Pursuant to President Joe Biden’s orders, American military forces (save for embassy guards) will soon be absent from Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years. Nato and other allies are also withdrawing, and may actually already be gone. Although this retreat is on Biden’s watch, it is the same outcome Donald Trump wanted, and surely would have ordered had he won re-election.
POTUSWashington Post

Iran: No decision on camera deal with UN nuclear inspectors

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has not made a decision yet about whether to extend an agreement with the U.N. atomic watchdog over access to surveillance footage at its nuclear sites, the country’s foreign ministry said Monday. The remarks by Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh come after a three-month deal between...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Is Israel preparing for the inevitable civil war in the West Bank?

As President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken ponder how to entice the Palestinian Authority (PA) to negotiate with Israel, a far more significant problem is being ignored. The Biden team marched along, facilitating a transfer of money to the PA and reopened the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, another Palestinian demand, without tangible reciprocity. But this will not reveal the elephant in the room: an inevitable, coming uprising by Hamas in the West Bank.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryWTOP

The Hunt: US-led coalition in Middle East attacked by Iran-backed militia

This week, U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, fighting ISIS, were attacked by a militia supported by Iran, despite U.S. airstrikes to push them back. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, explains what happened.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

India has a long way to go in confronting China

India’s decision to move 50,000 additional troops to its border with China bolsters its ability to protect itself against Chinese aggression. It is a belated response to China’s actions last year, when the Chinese army surprised ill-prepared Indian soldiers and occupied several square miles of Indian territory in the Ladakh region to build roads and fortify military encampments.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israel Seeks to Extend New Gulf Ties to All Middle East, Says Lapid

DUBAI (Reuters) -Israel's new foreign minister said on Wednesday his landmark visit to the United Arab Emirates was just the start of a road to wider peace in the Middle East, reaching out to Arab states still wary of normalising ties. Yair Lapid, the first Israeli cabinet minister to visit...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New study makes the case for more US free trade deals

Do free trade deals work? A new study by the International Trade Commission (ITC) says the ones the U.S. has signed have had a small, positive effect on the economy. Protectionists will insist that this means free trade deals do little. That’s wrong. What the study really shows is that the U.S. needs more free trade deals with large markets, and rules that are deeper and broader than the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

A Central Asia model for Israel and the Middle East

As the Abraham Accords set in and the ties between moderate Arab states and Israel strengthen, more formalized relationships that tackle crucial regional issues—the Iranian threat, anti-terrorism efforts, and economic development, including desalinization and clean-water use—may emerge in the Middle East. An important model for such cooperative development can be...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes credit for billionaires' race to space

Former President Trump in an interview on Sunday took credit for the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos , claiming the creation of the Space Force sparked it. During Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," host Maria Bartiromo noted that Branson became the first billionaire to venture into...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump says being impeached twice didn't change him: 'I became worse'

Former President Trump on Sunday said he “became worse” after he was impeached by the House of Representatives twice during his four years in office. Trump, during a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), compared calls for his impeachment to calls for former Attorney General William Barr 's impeachment.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US troops in Syria come under 'indirect fire attack'

U.S. forces in eastern Syria came under indirect fire on Saturday, though no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to Reuters. A U.S. defense official told Reuters that that the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is believed to have been part of a campaign carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump: Tech giants 'immune from so many different things, but they're not immune from the lawsuit'

Former President Trump said on Sunday that tech companies that banned him from social media platforms are “not immune” from his lawsuit against them. During a telephone interview on Fox News, Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that the reason why he’s joining a class-action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook, and Google is to fight for his freedom of speech.

Comments / 1

Community Policy