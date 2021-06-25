Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears apologizes to fans after testimony: Sorry for 'pretending like I've been ok'

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eqHA_0af5x5KD00
© (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears on Thursday apologized to fans for “pretending like I’ve been ok” after her highly anticipated testimony about her conservatorship.

In an Instagram post, the singer said that her life was not perfect, adding that anyone who has "read anything" about her over the past week would know that.

“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted ... my life seems to look and be pretty amazing ... I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” Spears wrote.

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL ... and if you have read anything about me in the news this week ... you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” she continued.

Spears said she pretended to be OK because of her “pride,” saying she felt “embarrassed” about what she’s been through. But she also said that pretending that she was fine “actually helped.”

“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped,” Spears said.

“I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence ... existence ... and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked,” she wrote.

During a scathing testimony before a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday, the “Toxic” singer opened up about the conservatorship that she described as “abusive.”

Spears’s father, Jaimie Spears, has overseen the conservatorship since 2008, after her mental health and substance abuse struggles.

But on Wednesday, the singer outlined multiple allegations about her time under the conservatorship, including being prevented from marrying her boyfriend and from having a baby by requiring her to wear an IUD.

She further said she was forced to undergo nonstop psychiatric evaluations and was forced to take psychiatric medication that led her to feel “drunk.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears told the court. “I don't feel like I can live a full life."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn has shocked fans by releasing the title of her new memoir, and it's a rip from one of Britney's most famous songs, Baby One More Time. I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out will tell Jamie's life from her childhood as the younger sister of one of the world's biggest pop stars, to her time on Disney's Zoey 101 and falling pregnant at the age of 16.
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Net Worth Is Shockingly Low for Being the Queen of Pop Since 1999

When pop legend Britney Spears spoke out against father Jamie Spears during a conservatorship hearing on June 23, the public was stunned to hear the singer finally reveal her truth. After alleging that her family has forced her into a “traumatizing” 13-year arrangement akin to “sex trafficking” in which every aspect of her life — including her finances — were controlled by a third party, Britney has left fans wondering how much money she really has following over 20 years in the music industry.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'I've Supported My Sister Long Before There Was A Hashtag': Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out Following Britney Spears' Conservatorship Testimony

Taking control of the narrative. Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence about her sister Britney Spears — and the former pop star's controversial conservatorship — after the Zooey 101 alum faced backlash for staying mum. Article continues below advertisement. The 30-year-old began the video — posted on Instagram Story on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy