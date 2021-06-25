Britney Spears apologizes to fans after testimony: Sorry for 'pretending like I've been ok'

© (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears on Thursday apologized to fans for “pretending like I’ve been ok” after her highly anticipated testimony about her conservatorship.

In an Instagram post, the singer said that her life was not perfect, adding that anyone who has "read anything" about her over the past week would know that.

“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted ... my life seems to look and be pretty amazing ... I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” Spears wrote.

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL ... and if you have read anything about me in the news this week ... you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” she continued.

Spears said she pretended to be OK because of her “pride,” saying she felt “embarrassed” about what she’s been through. But she also said that pretending that she was fine “actually helped.”

“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped,” Spears said.

“I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence ... existence ... and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked,” she wrote.

During a scathing testimony before a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday, the “Toxic” singer opened up about the conservatorship that she described as “abusive.”

Spears’s father, Jaimie Spears, has overseen the conservatorship since 2008, after her mental health and substance abuse struggles.

But on Wednesday, the singer outlined multiple allegations about her time under the conservatorship, including being prevented from marrying her boyfriend and from having a baby by requiring her to wear an IUD.

She further said she was forced to undergo nonstop psychiatric evaluations and was forced to take psychiatric medication that led her to feel “drunk.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears told the court. “I don't feel like I can live a full life."