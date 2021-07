(NEXSTAR) – It’s pancakes for pocket change. In celebration of their 63rd anniversary, IHOP is offering up 58-cent pancakes at restaurants across the nation. The offer is valid for one day only on Tuesday, July 13, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Any guest who visits a participating IHOP location can order a short stack of pancakes for just 58 cents. The deal is limited to just one order per guest, for dine-in service only.