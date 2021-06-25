Chuckanut Sandstone: The Bedrock of Whatcom County Geology and Architecture

In the shadow of the Cascades, the Chuckanut Formation rises above Whatcom County’s lowlands and lies as far as 20,000 feet below. This peculiar rock formed during the Eocene epoch—34-55 million years ago—when ancient streams carried sediments (sand, silt, and clay) into floodplains. These sediments solidified and rose as earthquakes transformed the low-lying plains into the Chuckanut Mountains and hills we see today.