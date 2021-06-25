HBO Max Adds First Two Seasons Of ‘The Chris Rock Show’ To Its Streaming Service

HBO Max now has The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone ready to stream. July’s beginning means that streaming services are adjusting their libraries. Marvel’s dark action movies make the leap over to a Warner Bros. Ray Stevenson and Thomas Jane had their turns as Frank Castle. (A lot of modern fans would point to Jon Bernthal as the definitive version.) But, you can feel free to debate which is the better version as both are more available this month. With the Netflix series kind of done, it feels like there’s room for the character in some other phase. However, there’s no real timetable for a new Punisher show or movie in the current MCU. For now, go hit HBO Max and enjoy what the past has to offer.