HBO Max Adds First Two Seasons Of ‘The Chris Rock Show’ To Its Streaming Service

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max will make the first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show available to subscribers beginning today. The Emmy-winning late-night talk show created and hosted by Chris Rock originally aired on HBO from 1997 to 2000. Showcasing Rock’s singular comedic sketches and striking social commentary, it features a variety of high-profile entertainment, political, and musical guests, including Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa and more.

deadline.com
