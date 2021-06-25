Cancel
UFC

How To Watch: Anthony Pettis, Kayla Harrison Make Final Playoff Push At PFL Week Six

By Ryan Shepard
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Professional Fighters League is back for a sixth and final week of regular-season action. There will surely be fireworks in Atlantic City, New Jersey as Kayla Harrison hopes to finish off a perfect regular season by earning another first-round knockout. On the men’s side, former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis will look to bounce back after a crushing defeat in week one. Not to mention, playoff seeding is at stake in nearly every match. Every fighter is coming with their A-game and it will surely be a night to remember.

