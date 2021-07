There’s nothing quite as exciting as taking a long road trip with your best friend. When that friend is a dog, you need to do additional planning and research to make sure you both enjoy the experience. That includes plenty of stops for potty breaks and exercise, packing food for picnics, booking dog-friendly accommodations in advance for overnight stops, and selecting destinations like national parks or neighborhoods you can explore together. Since you’ll be spending a lot of time on the road, one of the biggest considerations is the type of vehicle you should use. If you normally drive an electric car, you will need to think twice before taking it on a long trip with your dog.