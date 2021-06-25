Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

The Fresh Market: Whole Atlantic Salmon only $5.99/lb on Friday, June 25

WRAL
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresh Market is offering Whole Atlantic Salmon Fillets for only $5.99/lb on Friday, June 25! Lump Crab Cakes are also $5.99 each. The salmon fillets average 3.5 lbs and are farm raised. The Ultimate Lump Crab Cakes are 4 oz each. Wild American Shrimp is now on sale for...

