Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Valley City, UT

50,000 pound slab of concrete slides off trailer in WVC

By FOX 13 News
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243Goj_0af5vr6400

Crews are in the process of cleaning up a 50,000 pound slab of concrete in West Valley City.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a truck was pulling a trailer on eastbound SR-201 and took the 5600 West exit Friday morning.

The trailer hauling the huge chunk of concrete became disconnected, rolled on it’s side and the slab slid off onto the road.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

The off ramp will be closed for a couple of hours while equipment needed to move the slab can complete the job.

Commercial vehicle inspectors are trying to determine why the trailer disconnected.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Cars
West Valley City, UT
Cars
City
West Valley City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Commercial Vehicle#Sgt#The Utah Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Springdale, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Money raised for Springdale clinic destroyed by flash floods

A lot can happen in a week, as Michael and Helen McMahan can attest to. The couple have volunteered for years at Zion Canyon Medical Clinic. Instead of treating injured hikers over the past week and change, they've had to triage the clinic's building that was heavily damaged by the historic flash floods that ripped through town on June 29.

Comments / 2

Community Policy