'Under the Banner of Heaven' Miniseries with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones Greenlit at FX
FX continues their roll of prestige miniseries with their newest order, a miniseries based on the nonfiction New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven by author Jon Krakauer. It has even confirmed its stars with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones being announced with the order. The miniseries will follow a devout Mormon detective named Pyre (Garfield) whose faith begins to crack after investigating the death of young practitioner Brenda (Edgar-Jones) and discovering dark secrets within the community.collider.com