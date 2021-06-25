Cancel
'Under the Banner of Heaven' Miniseries with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones Greenlit at FX

By Erin Brady
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX continues their roll of prestige miniseries with their newest order, a miniseries based on the nonfiction New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven by author Jon Krakauer. It has even confirmed its stars with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones being announced with the order. The miniseries will follow a devout Mormon detective named Pyre (Garfield) whose faith begins to crack after investigating the death of young practitioner Brenda (Edgar-Jones) and discovering dark secrets within the community.

