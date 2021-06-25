Cancel
Luke Richardson Coaches Habs back to Stanley Cup

By Editorials
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens are headed back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993 following a 3-2 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Former Flyers defenseman Luke Richardson, who has been an assistant coach for the Habs over the past three seasons, served as interim head coach during the final four games of their Semifinal series against Vegas after (other) interim head coach Dominique Ducharme entered COVID protocol.

