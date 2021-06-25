Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roodhouse, IL

Byron Ommen

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Byron Ommen, 80, of Roodhouse died at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall on Wednesday night June 23, 2021. Born in Arenzville on Feb. 4, 1941, he was the son of the late Marvin Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Hall, IL
City
Roodhouse, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Arenzville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

Cubans take to streets in rare protests over lack of freedom, economy

Havana, Cuba (CNN) — Several thousand Cubans took to the streets to protest a lack of freedom and a worsening economic situation, according to protesters who spoke to CNN and videos from multiple cities. Multiple people were arrested by police, who used tear gas to break up some demonstrations. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy