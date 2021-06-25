Byron Ommen
Byron Ommen, 80, of Roodhouse died at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall on Wednesday night June 23, 2021. Born in Arenzville on Feb. 4, 1941, he was the son of the late Marvin Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Byron Ommen, 80, of Roodhouse died at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall on Wednesday night June 23, 2021. Born in Arenzville on Feb. 4, 1941, he was the son of the late Marvin Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.https://www.riverbender.com