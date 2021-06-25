Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Taiwanese Cafe, Meet Fresh, Opens New Location in Jersey City

By Diana Cooper
hobokengirl.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global franchise Meet Fresh has opened a new location in Jersey City. Found in 16 different states across the country, Hoboken Girl has learned that the Hudson County location has officially opened its doors at 525 Washington Boulevard. Known for having authentic Taiwanese desserts, Meet Fresh is on its way to becoming a hot spot in Newport Tower. Read on for more details about Meet Fresh’s newest location and what you can expect to find on the menu.

www.hobokengirl.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Hoboken, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Food & Drinks
Hoboken, NJ
Restaurants
Jersey City, NJ
Food & Drinks
Jersey City, NJ
Restaurants
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Food Drink#Meet Fresh#Meet Fresh Established#Menu#Red Bean Soup#Google Reviews#Touch Weekly And#Life Style Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy