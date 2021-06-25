Taiwanese Cafe, Meet Fresh, Opens New Location in Jersey City
The global franchise Meet Fresh has opened a new location in Jersey City. Found in 16 different states across the country, Hoboken Girl has learned that the Hudson County location has officially opened its doors at 525 Washington Boulevard. Known for having authentic Taiwanese desserts, Meet Fresh is on its way to becoming a hot spot in Newport Tower. Read on for more details about Meet Fresh’s newest location and what you can expect to find on the menu.www.hobokengirl.com