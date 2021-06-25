Cancel
Sens. Menendez, Booker, Rep. Pascrell Introduce Bill to Help Overhaul Aging Water Infrastructure, Replace Lead Pipes

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and Congressman. , Jr. (D-NJ-09) today introduced bicameral legislation that creates a new Lead Free America Bond program for local communities seeking to replace lead service lines and other lead water infrastructure. Contaminated drinking water is often the source of lead exposure in communities. Without federal investment, local governments would be unable to tackle the massive overhaul of their aging water infrastructure.

