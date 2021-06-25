Sens. Menendez, Booker, Rep. Pascrell Introduce Bill to Help Overhaul Aging Water Infrastructure, Replace Lead Pipes

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas believes that it is the "job" of Republicans to obstruct President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress until December 2022. Roy expressed hopes that Republicans will be able to block the compromise to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan at least until after the midterm elections take place next year. The congressman made the remarks in a freshly surfaced video that was recorded late last month during an event hosted by Patriot Voices, a conservative group founded by former Republican Senator Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania.