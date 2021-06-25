From the Ground Up: Texas Beef Council continues work to increase demand

Wholesale beef prices typically increase in the spring, led by middle meat demand. Spring restaurant demand reflects several holidays, including Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day at the same time as summer grilling demand ramps up, led by Memorial Day and Independence Day. The seasonal increase in boxed beef cutout prices was stronger than usual this year. Weekly average Choice boxed beef prices increased 63.8 percent from early January to early June. Among the four major beef primals values were higher across the board, led by the loin (up 93.0 percent), rib (up 60.0 percent), round (43.8 percent) and chuck (up 39.0). The smaller primals were also up strongly with increases for brisket (up 99.3 percent), short plate (up 107.5 percent) and flank (up 85.7 percent). Exceptionally strong wholesale beef price increases in the first five months of the year reflect several demand factors including typical seasonal beef demand strength; strong export demand; and food service inventory rebuilding, all underpinned by generally strong domestic protein demand.