From the Ground Up: Texas Beef Council continues work to increase demand

Here in the Delaware Valley, we are blessed to live in a geographic area that typically gets plenty of rainfall. Of course, there can also be long stretches of dry weather, but there’s an easy remedy: We just open the tap to turn on a hose or sprinkler. In fact, in the 37 years I’ve lived here, I remember only one summer when we were put on drought restrictions. But because of a ready, seemingly limitless supply, it’s actually possible to forget just how important water is to our landscapes and gardens, and what a fragile resource it can be.