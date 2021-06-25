Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardiner, ME

When power, control and rules get between people and God, the priorities are wrong

By Contributed
Bangor Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Marge Kilkelly lives in Dresden and attends Christ Church in Gardiner. She has recently been named as chair of the Diocesan Resolutions Committee and...

bangordailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Gardiner, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Church Of Christ#Christian Church#Bdn Opinion#Bangordailynews Com#Christ Church#The Catholic Church#Catholics#The Episcopal Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
Related
ReligionGrand Haven Tribune

Why Communion matters in Catholic life – and what it means to be denied

The biannual U.S. Catholic bishops’ meeting last month received more than its usual attention due to one particular item on its agenda: a proposed document on the Sacrament of the Eucharist, a ritual also known as Holy Communion. Because this as-yet unwritten document is expected to include guidance on when...
Religiontheintelligencer.com

Letter: Un-Christian to 'judge so ferociously'

In response to the letter regarding the Catholic Church denying communion to the president, this is the exact line of thought that has forced many lifelong Catholics to find other places to worship. Everything in Brigid Rufo’s letter ("Catholic Church must deny communion to president," July 4, is the antithesis of what we have been taught Jesus preached. I was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school. I taught "faith formation" for many years as my children have grown up. I have held the hand of dear friends as they waited in Planned Parenthood awaiting pregnancy tests and an abortion. I have attended and celebrated with my gay friends as they married and became parents. I am no less of a Christian because of that. In fact, that makes me a true Christian actually living what I was taught all those years in Catholic school. “Do unto others” and the “greatest of these is love” are not only selective ideas when you think it should or shouldn’t apply. My relationship with God is none of anyone's business and neither is whether or not I receive communion. Love, compassion, empathy, kindness, selflessness and forgiveness are the tenets of the Catholic Church, not judgment and fury. Perhaps those that judge so ferociously should step away from receiving communion for a while.
BusinessAshe County's Newspaper

John Hood: What to do when they're wrong

Here are three true statements, as best I can determine. First, Americans of all backgrounds have experienced gigantic declines in poverty during the past two generations. Second, most diversity training is worse than a waste of time. Third, police officers are no more likely to kill minorities than they are to kill whites during traffic stops or arrests.
PoliticsSidney Herald

The people need to be in power, not the rich

The earliest colonists, and later the Founders of our nation, virtually had to do government. They had to tame the wilderness and tame themselves in order to survive. It was a necessity for folks to participate in local regulation of economic and social affairs. Today, the socio-economic foundations of our...
Congress & CourtsEnid News and Eagle

LETTER: Lankford wrong on 'For the People Act'

I can explain to Mr. Lankford why “The For the People Act,” S.1/H.R.1 was written and why it needs to be passed. Mr. Lankford’s article appeared in the ENE Saturday, June 19, 2021. The November 2020 election was historic in the number of people who turned out to vote. As...
Religionclevelandstar.com

Pope to Deliver Sunday Angelus Prayer From Rome Hospital

ROME - Pope Francis is recovering from colon surgery in a Rome hospital and the Vatican has announced that he will deliver his weekly Sunday blessing from there. An exact date for his release has not been given, although the Vatican had said he would spend about seven days in the hospital, barring complications.
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

Blessedness of unity and God’s people

We are going to leave our study in the book of Acts this week to look at this psalm. This is a psalm of ascents, which means it was likely sung by Israelites as they neared Jerusalem on their way up to worship the Lord at an annual feast, such as Passover.
ReligionBrunswick News

People will fail us but God will not

One of the most holy moments on earth happens when a man and woman exchange their wedding vows and pledge themselves as husband and wife. In the name and presence of God, a man and woman promise to join themselves to one another, and forsake all others as long as they both shall live. There are no other vows that are more sacred or tender than the wedding vows. I think many of us know that these vows are intensely meaningful and powerful, and yet many marriages are still falling apart.
POTUSNewsweek

Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany Pushes Quid Pro Quo to New Level | Opinion

President Joe Biden recently nominated Amy Gutmann to be ambassador to Germany. The list of shockingly obvious red flags surrounding this pick is long. As University of Pennsylvania president, Amy Gutmann makes about $4 million a year in compensation, which is unacceptable for a university accepting federal funds. Affordable college tuition is a problem that Democrats promised to fix. Instead, the president nominated the most highly paid president of any Ivy League school in America to be ambassador to Germany. Overpaying administrators and a few faculty inflates academic compensation all over the country, driving the cost of college to astronomical levels. Democrats talk about making college affordable, and the possibility of canceling student debt, but people like Amy Gutmann are doing everything they can to drive the cost of higher education sky high.
Minneapolis, MNsouthsidepride.com

Civil disobedience and civil disorder

On Sunday, June 27, Andrea Jenkins, the Black trans Minneapolis City Council Member, had her car surrounded by about a dozen protesters as she was trying to leave a Pride event in Loring Park. The ward she represents includes three of the four corners of George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago. The protesters wanted her to sign and agree to their demand to “leave George Floyd Square alone!” After being held hostage for almost 90 minutes, Jenkins signed the demand and the protesters said she was free to leave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy