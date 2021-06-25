When power, control and rules get between people and God, the priorities are wrong

In response to the letter regarding the Catholic Church denying communion to the president, this is the exact line of thought that has forced many lifelong Catholics to find other places to worship. Everything in Brigid Rufo’s letter ("Catholic Church must deny communion to president," July 4, is the antithesis of what we have been taught Jesus preached. I was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school. I taught "faith formation" for many years as my children have grown up. I have held the hand of dear friends as they waited in Planned Parenthood awaiting pregnancy tests and an abortion. I have attended and celebrated with my gay friends as they married and became parents. I am no less of a Christian because of that. In fact, that makes me a true Christian actually living what I was taught all those years in Catholic school. “Do unto others” and the “greatest of these is love” are not only selective ideas when you think it should or shouldn’t apply. My relationship with God is none of anyone's business and neither is whether or not I receive communion. Love, compassion, empathy, kindness, selflessness and forgiveness are the tenets of the Catholic Church, not judgment and fury. Perhaps those that judge so ferociously should step away from receiving communion for a while.