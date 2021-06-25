Cancel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Edwards can play part in team’s future

By Brandon Thornton
Safety Mike Edwards, one of the unsung heroes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should see his role with the team increase as time rolls on. It’s no secret that the Buccaneers have an absurdly loaded roster. They are the first team in the Super Bowl era to bring back all 22 starters (and some change) from the previous season’s championship squad. They did so by restructuring and resigning their pending free agents to team-friendly deals.

