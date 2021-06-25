Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Edwards can play part in team’s future

Will the Buccaneers be better or worse this year after bringing back all 22 starters, healing from injuries, and drafting future prospects?. If you’re a fan of any NFL team, you’re of course hoping that your team will do better than last year, and not worse. But for some, and as those of us in Bucs Nation well know, that sad truth is that worse could be what many fans will see out of their teams this year! BUT, I don’t think worse is what the Bucs will be this year, even if the odds are stacked against them.