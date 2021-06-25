Iowa sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack finally gets hometown funeral
Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Leo T. Keninger will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ackley. A visitation for Keninger was planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday at Ackley High School, according to his obituary. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley, with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Sietsema Funeral Home is handling arrangements.www.amestrib.com