Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus: Should You Play As Yuito Or Kasane?

By Ari Notis
Kotaku
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlet Nexus, a “brain punk” action-RPG about what happens when you let fungi grow unchecked, features a dual storyline. There’s one story, but you play as one of two young soldiers enlisted in the War on Shrooms: Yuito or Kasane. Both have different abilities, and show every plot beat from different perspectives. When you’re getting started, it can be tough to know who to choose, seeing as, y’know, you’re going into the game totally fresh. The following advice should help you decide.

kotaku.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarlet Nexus#Tales#Bandai Namco#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

This Week On Xbox features Scarlet Nexus and more

As expected Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing Xbox news update This Week On Xbox, bringing you the latest releases on the Xbox platform and this week featuring the launch of Scarlet Nexus game and the Xbox summer events that will be taking place in a few months time. The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, Farming Simulator 22 Space Jam A New Legacy Controllers and more.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Scarlet Nexus Now Available on PC and Consoles

Scarlet Nexus is finally live and available for the PC and consoles. This action RPG is the latest from Bandai Namco and has players take on the role of two recruits from the Other Suppression Force. The two have psychic abilities that can bring down any extraterrestrial threat. The Story.
Comicsvg247.com

All Scarlet Nexus Musubi codes for the anime TV tie-in

Bandai Namco has added Scarlet Nexus Musubi TV codes to tie-in the series’ anime with the game, giving dedicated series fans a chance to unlock some exclusive cosmetics for the protagonists and other companions. The code-cracking quest starts as a branch-off from an earlier side quest, and there’s no way...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Scarlet Nexus Nagi Karman Boss Guide

Scarlet Nexus is a newly released RPG that features the city of New Himuka with many quests, boss fights, and more. There are tons of boss fights that take place during the story campaign that requires you to beat them to progress further. This Scarlet Nexus guide will be focused on one of the bosses called Nagi Karman and teach you tips and tricks on how to defeat the boss.
Video GamesInverse

Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Scarlet Nexus

Sure, you’re humanity’s last line of defense, but you’ve got a social life too. In Scarlet Nexus, you play as a member of Other Suppression Force, a group formed to defeat alien lifeforms called Others. Role-playing games have notoriously lengthy playtimes compared to other genres, and some of the most acclaimed games of the type can take more than 100 hours to complete. Thankfully, Scarlet Nexus probably won’t take over your life for the next several weeks.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: How to Get Battle Record B

Battle Record B is a rare item in Scarlet Nexus that only drops from certain enemies. These enemies can only be found in specific areas of the game, but they’re not too difficult to find. They also have the potential to drop other items though, so you may have to farm for a while before you get Battle Record B to drop. There are also several different types of Battle Records, so you could get a different one after defeating one of these foes. Here’s how to get Battle Record B in Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Ultimate EXP Farming Guide To Level Up Fast

"Scarlet Nexus" is now available and gamers can enjoy it on various platforms. There are several methods that players can use to level up fast in "Scarlet Nexus" To survive in "Scarlet Nexus," the latest single-player title from Bandai Namco, players should keep the characters geared and leveled. In this guide, players can find some tips and tricks on how to level up fast so they won't have to waste too much time doing unnecessary things in the game.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Combat Guide For Beginners

Upgrade weapons, items and character abilities as frequently as possible in “Scarlet Nexus”. Treat psychokinesis as a primary damage source and weapon attacks as resource generators. Certain SAS effects can last entire fights. Combat in “Scarlet Nexus” may seem similar to other fast-paced action games like “Devil May Cry” or...
Video GamesIGN

Yuito: Phase 7 (1/3) - Scarlet Nexus Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 25 of IGN's Scarlet Nexus gameplay walkthrough for Yuito Sumeragi. It continues Phase 7: Where Lost Memories Lead as Yuito continues to learn about the secrets held by the government. 00:00 - Intro 08:15 - Old OSF Hospital - Old Ward For more, check out IGN's full Scarlet Nexus guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scarlet-nexus.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

9 Important Tips To Beat Scarlet Nexus On Hard Mode

Scarlet Nexus is far from being the most difficult game in recent history. It might not even be in the conversation. That title is reserved for other more infamous titles. However, if you happen to play Scarlet Nexus on Hard difficulty, then you will really begin to feel your hand muscles tense, and your focus becomes undivided.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Scarlet Nexus Review PS5 – Throwing Your Toys

A new IP by way of the Bandai Namco team responsible for the majestic Tales of Vesperia and the recent souls-like Code Vein, Scarlet Nexus is probably not what you’d expect from that intro. A science fiction action-adventure RPG, with very streamlined RPG elements, it tells a wild and complex anime story that can quickly lose inattentive or dialogue-skipping players. Instead of deep RPG stats manipulation, the Scarlet Nexus team has chosen to pour development time into a fun and rewarding combat system that borrows from the Tales Of series’ Artes to create something bold and new and most importantly, satisfying to play.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: Is There Romance? Answered

In Scarlet Nexus, it is up to your and your companions to stop an alien invasion from taking over humanity. And yet, even though you may be facing the possible end of the world, it only makes sense that some would wonder if there is romance in the game, especially considering how many supporting characters make up your group. Here is everything you need to know about whether or not there is romance in Scarlet Nexus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy