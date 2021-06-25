Scarlet Nexus: Should You Play As Yuito Or Kasane?

Battle Record B is a rare item in Scarlet Nexus that only drops from certain enemies. These enemies can only be found in specific areas of the game, but they’re not too difficult to find. They also have the potential to drop other items though, so you may have to farm for a while before you get Battle Record B to drop. There are also several different types of Battle Records, so you could get a different one after defeating one of these foes. Here’s how to get Battle Record B in Scarlet Nexus.