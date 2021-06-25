Flood Watch issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSZ073-261400- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.A.0008.210627T0115Z-210628T0907Z/ /FTNK1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 857 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Watch for the Little Osage River at Fulton. * From Saturday evening to late Sunday night. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 3.3 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, minor flooding begins at the gage site. Flood waters mainly affect farmland along the Little Osage River Basin between the gage site and Highway 31 west of Fulton. Target Area: Bourbon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.