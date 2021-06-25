Flood Watch issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOZ053-066-261400- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.A.0010.210628T1200Z-210630T1000Z/ /SCZM7.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 857 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Watch for the Osage River near Schell City. * From Monday morning to late Tuesday night. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, flood waters affect the Schell Osage Conservation Area, the Old River Road North of Schell City and Lost Creek west of Schell Lake. Flood waters overflow the main river channel at the gage site. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.