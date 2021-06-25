Flood Watch issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOZ066-261400- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.A.0009.210628T0600Z-210630T1200Z/ /HTNM7.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 857 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Watch for the Little Osage River near Horton. * From late Sunday night to Wednesday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.