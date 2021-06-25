Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montpelier, VT

Final Reading: Contractor certification

By Kit Norton
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcQT3_0af5r9dr00
Gov. Phil Scott speaks at a press conference in Montpelier on June 14. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

On Thursday, the Senate also approved legislation, H.157 , that would set up the first-ever certification process for construction contractors.

On a 21-9 vote, senators passed the bill, which would mandate registration for contractors working on projects costing $2,500 or more.

The legislation is specifically aimed at protecting consumers against fraud, deception, breach of contract and violations of law, and is not intended to create standards or professional qualifications.

Sens. Dick Sears , D-Bennington, and Jeanette White, D-Windham, told their colleagues Thursday they are committed to continuing work in 2022 on S.107 , which would have shielded the records of young adults accused of certain crimes from public disclosure.

Scott had vetoed the bill, expressing concern with raising the age at which those charged with crimes receive protections meant for juveniles in the criminal justice system. While the Senate had been ready to override that veto, the House did not have the votes.

“The Judiciary committee is willing to focus its efforts on the raise-the-age implementation and work with the administration to make sure we get this right,” said Sears, who chairs the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

Correction: H.157 was returned to the Vermont House of Representatives. An earlier version of this story misstated its status.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Contractor certification .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Reading, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Montpelier, VT
Business
Local
Vermont Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanette White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#D Bennington#D Windham#House#The Judiciary Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Vermont’s gender wage gap ranked lowest in the country

A recent study found that the average woman makes 91 cents for every dollar earned by the average white, non-Hispanic man. But experts warned that Vermont’s small population size could skew the numbers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s gender wage gap ranked lowest in the country.
House RentPosted by
VTDigger

Scott vetoes housing bill with rental registry, statewide inspection system

Updated at 4:46 p.m. Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed legislation that would have set up a rental registry, and statewide system to enforce property safety standards.  The governor said that the bill, S.79, would “reduce the number of housing options for Vermonters at a time when we are grappling with a critical housing shortage.” […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott vetoes housing bill with rental registry, statewide inspection system.
Rutland, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Conservative hysteria

I appreciate a well-reasoned conservative argument and often find myself in agreement with some or all of what I hear, but the far right’s invectives against a sincere effort to confront the implicit bias and racism of the past at a deeper level seems to me sound and fury signifying nothing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Conservative hysteria.
Stowe, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Contractors in Stowe cannot find carpenters. Carpenters cannot afford housing

STOWE — Matt Hill walks out of a wood he is clearing above Stowe. He is logging to make room for six lots for new houses. “No matter whether they’re out of state, in state, there’s people that are buying up these properties because they like Vermont,” Hill said. “It just astonishes me how many […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractors in Stowe cannot find carpenters. Carpenters cannot afford housing.

Comments / 3

Community Policy