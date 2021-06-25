Final Reading: Contractor certification

Gov. Phil Scott speaks at a press conference in Montpelier on June 14. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

On Thursday, the Senate also approved legislation, H.157 , that would set up the first-ever certification process for construction contractors.

On a 21-9 vote, senators passed the bill, which would mandate registration for contractors working on projects costing $2,500 or more.

The legislation is specifically aimed at protecting consumers against fraud, deception, breach of contract and violations of law, and is not intended to create standards or professional qualifications.

Sens. Dick Sears , D-Bennington, and Jeanette White, D-Windham, told their colleagues Thursday they are committed to continuing work in 2022 on S.107 , which would have shielded the records of young adults accused of certain crimes from public disclosure.

Scott had vetoed the bill, expressing concern with raising the age at which those charged with crimes receive protections meant for juveniles in the criminal justice system. While the Senate had been ready to override that veto, the House did not have the votes.

“The Judiciary committee is willing to focus its efforts on the raise-the-age implementation and work with the administration to make sure we get this right,” said Sears, who chairs the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

Correction: H.157 was returned to the Vermont House of Representatives. An earlier version of this story misstated its status.

