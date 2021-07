The Sopranos is my favorite series of all time and the only series I have watched in its entirety 3 times, and will a 4th. It was a brilliant idea from David Chase, who is a great screenwriter and producer. It's not just me either because The Sopranos has been recognized as one of the greatest series of all time by many. The big question for many fans was does Tony Soprano live or die at the end? It was the ultimate debate on the finale. (Don't Read next feel sentences if you have not watched or don't want to know) If you watched it, you know the screen just went black at the end. My opinion is he was whacked, over and out, goodnight.