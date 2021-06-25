The NFL is scrapping its stupid alternate-helmet rule so here are nine glorious throwback lids we need to see pronto

There are plenty of stupid rules in the NFL. The list is long and, frankly, we don’t have the emotional energy to pour through it with you. That said, it got a tinsy, winsy bit shorter on Thursday when the NFL finally, after years of fan complaints, scrapped the rules limiting teams to one helmet per season. The thinking was that it was safer to fit players for a single helmet per season, but it had the unanticipated side effect of hamstringing teams’ abilities to wear much-loved throwback uniforms (and thus sell much-loved throwback uniforms). According to Adam Schefter, however, Goodell and co. have finally seen the great and glorious light.