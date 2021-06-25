Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

D.C. Memo: Feet of bipartisanship

By Ashley Hackett
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week, you can find me trying hard not to think about congressmen’s shoes. Apologies in advance for that gem today. But all feet aside, this week’s memo includes: the success of an infrastructure deal and the failure of a voting rights package, trouble at the northern border and Doug Emhoff’s cool Minnesotan ex.

www.minnpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Dean Phillips
Person
Michelle Fischbach
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Collin Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Un#Minnesotan#The Oval Office#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#House#Northwest Angle#Canadian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Lauren Boebert Takes on Biden at CPAC, Says GOP 'Don't Want Your Benefits' and 'Welfare'

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert took on President Joe Biden's coronavirus pandemic policies at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. "We're here to tell the government we don't want your benefits, we don't want your welfare. Don't come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchi, you leave us the hell alone," Boebert told the CPAC crowd.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
POTUSNewsweek

Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany Pushes Quid Pro Quo to New Level | Opinion

President Joe Biden recently nominated Amy Gutmann to be ambassador to Germany. The list of shockingly obvious red flags surrounding this pick is long. As University of Pennsylvania president, Amy Gutmann makes about $4 million a year in compensation, which is unacceptable for a university accepting federal funds. Affordable college tuition is a problem that Democrats promised to fix. Instead, the president nominated the most highly paid president of any Ivy League school in America to be ambassador to Germany. Overpaying administrators and a few faculty inflates academic compensation all over the country, driving the cost of college to astronomical levels. Democrats talk about making college affordable, and the possibility of canceling student debt, but people like Amy Gutmann are doing everything they can to drive the cost of higher education sky high.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The steady erosion of Trump-hate is a growing problem for Team Biden

Infinitely slowly, some of the most vocal Donald Trump -haters are tentatively dropping out of lockstep with the Biden administration and the serried ranks of its docile, fervent political propaganda apparatus. Group mind-reading, especially when directed toward such a disparate section of the political media, is hazardous. But in this case, the slowly rising courage of a few members of the almost totalitarian solidarity of the anti-Trump hallelujah chorus in the national political media appears to be moving in parallel with their misplaced hope that the Trump phenomenon may be fading.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden and Democrats face dilemma on vaccine mandates

Democrats including President Biden are grappling with what to do about the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. The sharpest debate right now is centered on whether private businesses, federal workplaces and educational institutions should require proof of vaccination. If the White House encouraged such requirements, it would likely nudge some...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Rep on bipartisanship: Republicans want '18 more months of chaos'

On the surface, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) might seem like the kind of House Republican who might be willing to work with his Democratic colleagues. It's not because he's moderate -- he's actually a very conservative Texas Republican who used to work as an aide to Sen. Ted Cruz -- but Roy has occasionally displayed some independence from his party.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Lawmakers find bipartisanship in confronting China, but does Trump get the credit?

Combating China’s aggressive economic and military moves has become one of the few issues capable of forging bipartisan consensus in Washington. Whether former President Donald Trump — who made confronting China a top issue in his 2016 campaign and then a cornerstone of his foreign policy in the White House — gets the credit for uniting the country against Beijing is another matter.
POTUSWashington Post

Mr. Biden’s harmful infrastructure caveat is not bipartisanship

Regarding the June 28 news article “GOP senators optimistic after Biden clarifies stance on infrastructure deal”:. There may never be another successful attempt at bipartisan agreement with any legislation at the national level. For President Biden to laud a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure and then add a caveat — that a companion bill must be included — that was not part of the bipartisan discussion shows, unfortunately, that Mr. Biden is just another politician who cannot see both sides of a discussion and find a middle ground. Yes, he later walked back his demand, but only because of the backlash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy