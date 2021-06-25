Cancel
Celebrities

Ariana Madix Reveals Which 'Vanderpump Rules' Baby She Hasn't Met Yet

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 17 days ago

Coming soon! Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright have all started families this year, and Ariana Madix has yet to meet one of the little ones.

“They’re all just little angels,” the Florida native, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 24, while promoting her 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry partnership. “I think I’ve met everybody except I have not met [Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s 3-month-old son], Cruz, yet. I’ve met them all other than him.”

The reality star added that she believes Cartwright, 32, is “doing great.” Madix explained, “I know she’s so happy. She always wanted to be a mom, so I know she’s just been loving life and obviously, I’m sure there’s plenty of trials and tribulations it comes with being a new mom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkJY7_0af5pWXf00
Ariana Madix Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The Kentucky native and Taylor, 41, were cut from the Bravo show in December 2020, six months after Schroeder, 32, and Kristen Doute’s exit. Filming the show has been “different” since their departures, Madix told Us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nd7ir_0af5pWXf00
Jax Taylor and Cruz Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram

“That’s kind of the point,” the Bravo personality said. “I’m really excited about the future, so hopefully they’ll be excited too. I think they should be.”

When the Fancy AF Cocktail author’s current and former castmates started announcing their pregnancies, Madix clarified that she was “more excited” for Shay, 36, than anyone else in an October 2020 YouTube video. (The “One More Time” singer welcomed daughter Summer, 1 month, in April.)

One month prior, Madix posted an Instagram Story photo of herself cradling her bare stomach, writing, “Not pregnant just bloated and starved for attention.”

She added in a second slide: “Some of y’all are completely devoid of humor and think everything is ‘shade’ but I guess I got that attention I was desperate for anyway. BTW it’s a bean and cheese burrito and Del Taco is the father.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOhAj_0af5pWXf00
Ariana Madix has a birthday toast with 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry. J. Whiting

The model, who has been dating Tom Sandoval since 2014, celebrated her 36th birthday with a Wednesday, June 23, party with the help of 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry. “It’s one step and it’s very fresh tasting, and that’s what I really like about it,” she told Us. “You can taste the fresh berries and the lime extract, and it’s very fresh. It’s really easy, so it’s just great for a party and for my birthday!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

