Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack finally gets hometown funeral

adelnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 80 years after he was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Leo T. Keninger will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ackley. A visitation for Keninger was planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday at Ackley High School, according to his obituary. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley, with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Sietsema Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

www.adelnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Local
Iowa Government
City
Ackley, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Ackley, IA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pearl Harbor#Catholic Church#Sailors#Ackley High School#Japanese#Mia Accounting Agency#The U S Navy#The Ames Tribune#Twitter#Irosarioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO director...
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Louisiana StatePosted by
CNN

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

(CNN) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, a Democrat who served four terms as governor and nearly 10 years in federal prison for extortion, conspiracy and racketeering, has died at age 93. Edwards died peacefully Monday morning surround by his family and friends, Leo Honeycutt, a family spokesperson, told CNN...

Comments / 0

Community Policy