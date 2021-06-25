Cancel
Pokemon Go Bidoof Breakout: Everything You Need to Know

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go's newest event starts today, with players having the opportunity to capture the most powerful Pokemon of all - Bidoof. The Bidoof Breakout event starts today in Pokemon Go and is focused on the popular and meme-tastic Pokemon Bidoof. This friendly beaver-like Pokemon will be getting all sorts of perks during the event, with the Pokemon receiving new moves, two different variants, and even a few new stickers. Even those who aren't Bidoof mega-fans should get in on this event, thanks to a special escalating catch bonus that's too good to miss. Here's everything you need to know about the Bidoof Breakout event in Pokemon Go:

