Pokemon Go Bidoof Breakout: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go's newest event starts today, with players having the opportunity to capture the most powerful Pokemon of all - Bidoof. The Bidoof Breakout event starts today in Pokemon Go and is focused on the popular and meme-tastic Pokemon Bidoof. This friendly beaver-like Pokemon will be getting all sorts of perks during the event, with the Pokemon receiving new moves, two different variants, and even a few new stickers. Even those who aren't Bidoof mega-fans should get in on this event, thanks to a special escalating catch bonus that's too good to miss. Here's everything you need to know about the Bidoof Breakout event in Pokemon Go: