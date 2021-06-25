Maison Margiela x Reebok Debuts the Classic Leather Tabi and Club C in “Natural Beige”

While no longer the newest member of the storied Nike Air Max line, the VaporMax FlyKnit 2021 continues to promote the brand’s ever-important “Move to Zero” initiative. So far, the lightweight, comfortable sneaker has shown a penchant for greyscale FlyKnit arrangements, which haven’t been abandoned on its latest proposition. A light shade takes over much of the pair’s upper, while synthetic reinforcement and heel structures indulge in a stark, dark tone. Underfoot, the angular VaporMax unit boasts an icy blue tint with corresponding Nike Grind detailing. Yet, the most eye-catching detail on the upcoming shoe is unquestionably the bold blue that animates profile swooshes and pull tabs at the tongue and heel. Reminiscent of the ever-iconic “Concord” color, the hue further adds to the model’s streak of appearing in a muted grey complemented by statement-making accents.